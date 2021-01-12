iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Trimmed by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day moving average is $106.07.

