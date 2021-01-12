iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.67

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 158923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 172,631 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

