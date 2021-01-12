iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.22. 34,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 38,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF accounts for 1.1% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc. owned about 2.96% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.