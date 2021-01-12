iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,747,000 after buying an additional 193,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,589,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,464,000 after purchasing an additional 137,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,171,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,842,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

EFAV opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

