iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Cut by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,506,000 after purchasing an additional 215,458 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,205,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,364,000 after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,154,148. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

