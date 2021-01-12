iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $109.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,958. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.