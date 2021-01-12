iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.23. 2,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53.

Get iShares International Developed Property ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Property ETF stock. Cpwm LLC increased its position in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC owned approximately 9.29% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Property ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Property ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.