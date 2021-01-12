iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.53. Approximately 4,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.