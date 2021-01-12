iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,482,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 391,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 36,364 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,277,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,300 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 40.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,435,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,811,000 after buying an additional 704,961 shares during the last quarter.

IAU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,297,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,088,980. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Gold Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

