iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.52 and last traded at $40.57. 2,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF stock. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 237,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,000.

