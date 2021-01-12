iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,764 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,933,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $99.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

