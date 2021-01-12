iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,583 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.34. The company had a trading volume of 863,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,984. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $242.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.83.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

