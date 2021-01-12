iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,063. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $244.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.