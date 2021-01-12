iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s Largest Position

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 34.3% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $380.14. 3,357,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,093. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $382.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.62 and its 200-day moving average is $343.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

