iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 491.6% from the December 15th total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of ISTB opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 25,847 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 145,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 42,176 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,698,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,372,000.

