iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.19 and last traded at $100.92. Approximately 135,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $102.47.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 603.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,763,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,821 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

