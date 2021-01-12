iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,600 shares, a growth of 603.8% from the December 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $93.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,653,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

