iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,344,000 after buying an additional 2,526,416 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 397.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,375,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.27. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.98 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

