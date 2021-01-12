iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 70,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32.

