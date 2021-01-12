IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Down 78.8% in December

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the December 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRCP traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. 24,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.54 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The financial services provider reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 353.97%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

