IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised IQE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. IQE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.75.

Shares of IQEPF stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $1.02. 1,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.75 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

