IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IQEPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised IQE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IQEPF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. 1,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492. The company has a market cap of $812.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. IQE has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

