IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Trading 0.1% Higher

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $30.75. Approximately 1,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.