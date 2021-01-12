ION Trading Down 6.1% This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $191,625.87 and $3.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ION has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00094339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015122 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.