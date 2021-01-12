Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INVH. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.47.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

