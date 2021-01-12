Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.68

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.68 and last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 5375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at $92,000.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.