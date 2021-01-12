Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in December

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $89.61. 2,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $92.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

