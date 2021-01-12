Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.42% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of PSCD stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $88.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

