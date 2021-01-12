Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.77

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $131.77 and last traded at $131.36, with a volume of 14261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

