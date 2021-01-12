Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Clarus Wealth Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.14. 76,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,234. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $131.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.