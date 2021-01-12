Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.72. 2,201,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,408,996. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $319.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

