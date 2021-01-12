Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 5,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 111,098 shares during the last quarter.

