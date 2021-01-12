Invesco Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invesco in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 312,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514,052 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 48.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 57,919 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Invesco by 557.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

