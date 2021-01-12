Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Shares Down 1.1%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) was down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.73 and last traded at $39.88. Approximately 57,823 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 15,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,583,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,000.

