Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the December 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PDP stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $90.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDP. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.