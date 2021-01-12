Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.62

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.62 and last traded at $88.46, with a volume of 2565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $277,000.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

