Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Holdings Raised by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned about 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 850,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 71,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 37,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 382.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 94,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCS stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 69,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,774. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $23.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28.

