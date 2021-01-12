Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 29th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE VBF opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $21.78.
About Invesco Bond Fund
