Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $455.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $396.75.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $372.34 on Monday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $387.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

