Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $727.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 121.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.