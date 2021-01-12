International Montoro Resources Inc. (IMT.V) (CVE:IMT) Trading Down 18.8%

International Montoro Resources Inc. (IMT.V) (CVE:IMT)’s stock price was down 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 371,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 322,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 million and a PE ratio of -7.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

International Montoro Resources Inc. (IMT.V) Company Profile (CVE:IMT)

International Montoro Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, titanium, chromium, uranium, gold, PGE, and rare earth elements. It focuses on Camping Lake properties located in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario; Serpent River property comprising 10 mineral claims covering an area of 1,840 hectares located in the Elliot Lake, Northern Ontario; the Duhamel property that consists of 32 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,300 hectares; the Wicheeda properties located in British Columbia; and Slip gold project comprising approximately 3,700 hectares, as well as Victoria Lake gold project covering approximately 2,900 hectares situated in Central Newfoundland.

