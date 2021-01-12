Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski Sells 1,000 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew J. Surdykowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,773,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,874. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after buying an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after buying an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $918,516,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,933,000 after buying an additional 49,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

