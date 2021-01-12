Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,064,540.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,331,811 shares in the company, valued at $640,908,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $935,655.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 29,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $1,817,200.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $1,943,680.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $1,949,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $876,528.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $836,208.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $854,496.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $1,711,797.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $908,073.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $316,240.00.

IBKR traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.40. 742,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $238,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $74,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

