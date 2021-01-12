Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $57.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,566,707. The company has a market cap of $218.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

