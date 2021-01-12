Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) alerts:

ITR stock opened at C$4.77 on Monday. Integra Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of C$260.48 million and a PE ratio of -9.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.90.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.