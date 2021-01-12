INT (INT) Market Cap Hits $2.89 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, INT has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. INT has a market cap of $2.89 million and $1.21 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.36 or 0.04224632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00334934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About INT

INT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

