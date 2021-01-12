Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $81.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.41. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. Insperity has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,702.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $358,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,260 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 449.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,922 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Insperity by 1,183.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,284,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 55.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 32,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

