Insider Selling: Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) EVP Sells $937,035.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $174.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Truist increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays cut Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

