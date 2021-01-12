Insider Selling: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trinseo alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $415,120.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $149,370.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $141,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $134,460.00.

On Friday, December 4th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $249,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $118,620.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,400.00.

NYSE TSE traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.23. 10,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,705. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $56.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 309.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,096.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 312.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.