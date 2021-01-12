Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.95. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

